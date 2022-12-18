Coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby (hip) is expected to play at some point in the Raptors' upcoming four-game week, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reprots.

Anunoby is out for Sunday's contest against the Warriors due to a hip injury that's already cost him three matchups, but Toronto has three more games this week, starting with Monday's matchup in Philadelphia. It's unclear what day Anunoby is targeting for a return, but fantasy managers can expect to have the versatile forward back in their lineups before too long.