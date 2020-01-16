Raptors' OG Anunoby: Explodes for 21 points
Anunoby had 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 win at the Thunder.
Anunoby is not known for his scoring ability and, in fact, he has scored in double figures just four times during his last 10 games. While it's nice to see him score with a decent level of efficiency, Anunoby's value should lie more on what he can do on other areas of the game, such as three-point shooting, rebounds or defensive stats.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...