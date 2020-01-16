Anunoby had 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 win at the Thunder.

Anunoby is not known for his scoring ability and, in fact, he has scored in double figures just four times during his last 10 games. While it's nice to see him score with a decent level of efficiency, Anunoby's value should lie more on what he can do on other areas of the game, such as three-point shooting, rebounds or defensive stats.