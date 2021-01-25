Anunoby finished with 30 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, five steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 win over the Pacers.

With both Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam out, Anunoby provided the offensive spark in the win. The forward followed up a season-high 21 points two days ago with another season-best. It was also his eighth-straight game with double-digit scores, due in large part to a red-hot shot from beyond the arc over the past two weeks.