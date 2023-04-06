Anunoby recorded 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and four steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 97-93 loss to the Celtics.

Anunoby had a rough offensive night and ended with more field goal attempts (16) than points scored (12), but he still delivered a solid stat line due to his contributions in other categories. Anunoby is not expected to fill the stat sheet like this on a regular basis, but he can certainly make things happen on both ends of the court. He's averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.