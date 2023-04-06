Anunoby recorded 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 97-93 loss to the Celtics.

Anunoby saw his shooting tail back off after he had converted on 58.1 percent of his field-goal tries and 46.5 percent of his three-point attempts over the previous six games, but he was able to save face thanks to the immense production in the two defensive categories. He's been a respectable contributor in the blocks category and an elite source of steals throughout the season, which has helped prop up his fantasy value on the occasions when his shooting efficiency goes awry. In nine-category leagues, Anunoby has delivered top-30 value on a per-game basis this season.