Anunoby supplied 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to the Wizards.

Anunoby has been back for five games, but Thursday was the first time he had a big night after his wrist injury. Anunoby hadn't scored 26 points in a game since Dec. 23. He was more aggressive than usual from three-point range, attempting nine triples. The 25-year-old has been collecting steals since his return. With two more Thursday, he has a takeaway in every game since he returned.