Anunoby totaled four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

Anunoby has not been much of an offensive factor this year as he is only averaging 5.7 points to go along with 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. The former Indiana star still sees quality minutes of action in each game though and is a threat to put up a high scoring total on a given night.