Anunoby and the Raptors agreed to terms on a four-year, $72 million extension Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal locks up Anunoby through the 2023-24 season, and he'll hold a player option for 2024-25. Anunoby has steadily improved throughout his three NBA seasons, and he's expected to take another step forward in 2020-21 following some key frontcourt departures. The Indiana product averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game last season.