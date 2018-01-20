Anunoby contributed zero points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals across 19 minutes during an 86-83 win over the Spurs on Friday.

Anunoby's recent struggles continued, as he had his second scoreless effort in the last three games. Apart from a 17-point outing on Jan. 13, he has gone cold lately, with seven points or less in every other game so far in the new year. Despite being a starter, Anunoby isn't providing enough scoring to warrant much value at all at the moment.