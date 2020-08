Anunoby (knee) isn't included on the injury report ahead of Game 1 of the Raptors' first-round playoff series Monday versus the Nets.

Anunoby's absence from the injury report suggests that the sore right knee that kept him sidelined for the team's final two regular-season games was only a minor concern. He'll likely slide back into his familiar role as the Raptors' starting small forward Monday and should be ready to handle a normal minutes load.