Anunoby (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Bulls, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Anunoby took a seat for the regular-season finale due to right ankle soreness, but as expected, he'll be good to go for Toronto's Play-In matchup versus Chicago. Across 67 regular-season appearances, the sixth-year wing averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 35.6 minutes per game.