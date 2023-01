Anunoby (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby was going to play in Wednesday's tilt. However, he was listed on the injury report as questionable leading up to the contest. Fantasy managers should expect a full workload and a return to the first unit from Anunoby, who has averaged 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over his past 17 appearances.