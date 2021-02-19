Anunoby produced 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Thursday's 110-96 win over the Bucks.

Anunoby had some shooting troubles in the win, going 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. He still distinguished himself as a key defensive presence, which has consistently been a strength for the Indiana product. He's currently the third-best rebounder on the squad with an average of 5.9 rebounds, trailing only Pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher in the category.