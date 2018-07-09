Raptors' OG Anunoby: Grabs team-high seven boards Sunday
Anunoby recorded 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 summer league loss to the Raptors.
Through two summer league games, Anunoby has struggled to knock down shots consistently, as he's combined to go just 30.8 percent from the field and 20 percent from three-point land. However, his work on the boards Sunday was a team-high total and it was encouraging for his all-around production looking forward to the rest of the schedule. Considering Anunoby averaged a respectable 20.0 minutes across 74 games during his rookie season, he's likely in line for significant run again during the upcoming campaign despite failing to post the big numbers one would expect against the lesser competition in the summer league.
