Anunoby totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 125-107 victory over the Wizards.

Anunoby was back in action Friday after missing three games due to a wrist injury. He saw 19 minutes of playing time in his return, dropping 15 points but doing very little else. Anunoby is more of a defensive specialist making him hard to roster in standard leagues.