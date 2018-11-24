Raptors' OG Anunoby: Has 15 points in return
Anunoby totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 125-107 victory over the Wizards.
Anunoby was back in action Friday after missing three games due to a wrist injury. He saw 19 minutes of playing time in his return, dropping 15 points but doing very little else. Anunoby is more of a defensive specialist making him hard to roster in standard leagues.
