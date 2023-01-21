Anunoby suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Celtics and went to the locker room, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Anunoby should be considered questionable to return until the Raptors release more information. The Raptors play again Sunday against the Knicks.
