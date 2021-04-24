Anunoby tallied 27 points (9-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Knicks.

The 23-year-old has been on a roll since missing two games due to a mix of rest and a calf issue, averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 three-pointers, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last two games. Anunoby is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and three-pointers in his fourth year in the NBA. He'll look to make it three straight efficient games in a row Monday at home against the Cavaliers.