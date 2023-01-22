Anunoby is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks with a sore right ankle, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby exited in the second half of Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Celtics with the injury and may not be ready to go for the second half of the back-to-back set. Official word on Anunoby's status should come closer to the 6 p.m. ET tipoff, but if the 25-year-old is sidelined, the Raptors could turn to reserve forwards Chris Boucher and Juancho Hernangomez to fill some of his minutes.