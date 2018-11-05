Raptors' OG Anunoby: In starting lineup Sunday
Anunoby will start in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet reports.
With Leonard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game, Anunoby will step into the starting lineup and should see plenty of minutes in Leonard's absence. Anunoby recently returned from a four-game absence for personal reasons but scored just two points in 21 minutes.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times