Anunoby score 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Anunoby delivered across the box score in the win, with his only shortcoming being his shooting from three-point range. Even so, he managed to reach at least 20 points for his fourth consecutive game. Otherwise, Anunoby continued to produce as expected, chipping in rebounds and solid defensive production while also shooting efficiently from the field.