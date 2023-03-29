Anunoby finished with 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 106-92 win over the Heat.

Anunoby has been on an offensive heater throughout March, averaging 18.9 points in 13 appearances on scintillating 56.8/47.6/91.7 percent shooting splits. All of those percentages are well above his season-long rates from the field, free-throw line and three-point range, respectively, so regression could eventually set in for Anunoby sooner rather than later. That being said, Anunoby is usually able to offset his offensive lulls to some degree by producing on the defensive end, as he's averaging 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game on the season.