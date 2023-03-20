Anunoby provided 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 loss to the Bucks.

Anunoby chipped in across the board in the loss, continuing what has been a productive stretch of games over the past two weeks. During that time, he has put up top-15 value, providing solid contributions on both ends of the floor. He sits just inside the top 30 for the season and currently leads the league in steals, averaging 2.0 per game.