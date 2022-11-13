Anunoby posted 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Pacers.

Anunoby put together another stellar performance despite the loss, continuing what has been a fantastic start to the season. He is the 16th-ranked player thus far, thanks largely to his league-leading 2.9 steals per game. While this could be considered a sell-high opportunity, there is also a chance he sticks as a top-30 player the rest of the way. Given you are unlikely to get a second round talent back in a trade, staying put could be a worthwhile strategy.