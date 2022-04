Anunoby put up 26 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in Monday's 112-97 loss to Philadelphia.

Anunoby recorded his second straight game of 20-plus points on at least 60.0 percent shooting from the field. With rookie Scottie Barnes' status in question for Game 3, the Raptors will need Anunoby to remain aggressive if they want to turn the series around.