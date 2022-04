Anunoby finished with 26 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Anunoby now has back-to-back 26-point performances on a combined 18-for-32 shooting from the field with eight threes. The fifth-year forward has been stellar in rookie Scottie Barnes' absence. Toronto will need him to stay consistent to fight their way back into the series.