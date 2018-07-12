Anunoby posted 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 85-77 win over the Nuggets in the first round of the Vegas Summer League playoffs.

Anunoby is one of those rare players on Summer League rosters that regularly saw minutes with the first unit of their team last season. With the Raptors doing very little so far in free agency, it appears Anunoby will regain his role at the wing. Anunoby converted over 50 percent of his shots, and despite a cold streak from long range, he put together a decent stat line in the winning effort.