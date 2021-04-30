Anunoby posted 25 points (8-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Thursday's 121-11 loss to the Nuggets.

Anonuby's 21 shot attempts marked his highest total of the season in that category, and it resulted in a generous scoring total for the forward. He routinely distinguishes himself as a shutdown defensive player, but his offensive skills have taken a huge leap forward this season, and he has stepped in admirably to absorb some of Normal Powell's lost production alongside Gary Trent. Trent's absence from the lineup was also a key factor in Anunoby's inflated total in the loss.