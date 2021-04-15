Anunoby scored 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

With many of the Raptors primary playmakers sidelined, Anunoby led the team in points thanks to his efficient shooting. He didn't see a huge uptick in ball-handling or field-goal attempts, as Malachi Flynn and Pascal Siakam took on more of the playmaking toles. However, Anunoby still produced in typical fashion otherwise, highlighted by his fifth multi-steal effort in his last 11 games.