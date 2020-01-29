Raptors' OG Anunoby: Leaves with shoulder injury
Anunoby exited in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Hawks with an apparent shoulder injury, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The extent of Anunoby's injury is unclear, but he'll likely be done for the night. He posted four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes before departing. Expect the Raptors to provide an update on Anunoby's condition at their morning shootaround prior to Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, if not before then.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...