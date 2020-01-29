Anunoby exited in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Hawks with an apparent shoulder injury, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The extent of Anunoby's injury is unclear, but he'll likely be done for the night. He posted four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes before departing. Expect the Raptors to provide an update on Anunoby's condition at their morning shootaround prior to Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, if not before then.