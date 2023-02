Anunoby (wrist) returned to practice Tuesday and is expected to play in Thursday's game versus the Pelicans, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Anunoby has missed the previous nine games with a left wrist sprain but appears set to take the court Thursday. The 25-year-old forward will likely resume his role in the starting lineup but could see limited minutes in his first few contests back.