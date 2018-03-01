Anunoby (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Anunoby suffered a sprained right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Magic and the rookie is now expected to miss his first contest of the season. Final confirmation on that should come after Friday's morning shootaround, but as it currently stands, fantasy owners should expect Anunoby to sit out. If that is the case, look for Norman Powell and C.J. Miles to to secure extra minutes on the wing.