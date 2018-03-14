Anunoby (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Anunoby has missed the last seven games while working his way back from a sprained right ankle and appears likely to remain on the sidelines for yet another contest Thursday. Considering the Raptors are heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Anunoby is also held out Friday, though more word on his availability for both games should come over the next 24 hours or so. Look for Norman Powell to pick up a fifth straight start if Anunoby is ruled out as expected.