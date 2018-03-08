Raptors' OG Anunoby: Listed as out for Friday
Anunoby (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Anunoby is fully expected to miss his fifth straight game, though this is coming from the game notes, which can be a bit unreliable at times. For that reason, it will still be worth it to keep an eye on his status up until tip-off just to make sure there are no changes in his availability. If Anunoby does sit out, the Raptors would likely turn to Norman Powell for another start at small forward after he posted 17 points, four rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in the top unit Wednesday.
