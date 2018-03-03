Raptors' OG Anunoby: Listed as out Sunday
Anunoby (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Anunoby was held out of Friday's win over the Wizards are sustaining a sprained ankle earlier in the week against Orlando. Game notes are subject to change, but at this point it appears as though Anunoby will miss a second straight contest, meaning Norman Powell is in line to make another start.
