Anunoby (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Anunoby was held out of Friday's win over the Wizards are sustaining a sprained ankle earlier in the week against Orlando. Game notes are subject to change, but at this point it appears as though Anunoby will miss a second straight contest, meaning Norman Powell is in line to make another start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories