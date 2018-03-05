Anunoby (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

With the Raptors going through a stretch of three games in four nights, it's not too surprising to see them leaning towards holding the rookie out Tuesday night after he suffered a sprained ankle last week against the Magic. Normal Powell is expected to continue getting the start at small forward for as long as Anunoby is out for.

