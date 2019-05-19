Raptors' OG Anunoby: Listed out for Game 3
Anunoby (abdomen) is listed as out for Sunday's Game 3 against the Bucks.
The Raptors are still holding out a semblance of hope that Anunoby could return at some point, but it doesn't appear he's overly close to getting back on the court at this time. The defensive-minded wing hasn't played since the regular season finale on April 9.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...