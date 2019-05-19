Anunoby (abdomen) is listed as out for Sunday's Game 3 against the Bucks.

The Raptors are still holding out a semblance of hope that Anunoby could return at some point, but it doesn't appear he's overly close to getting back on the court at this time. The defensive-minded wing hasn't played since the regular season finale on April 9.

