Raptors' OG Anunoby: Little impact in loss
Anunoby posted six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in Tuesday's 121-110 loss to the Heat.
Anunoby is currently in the midst of his best season, with career highs in every statistical category. Although the 22-year-old is averaging 10.9 points per game, his scoring has been relatively inconsistent, with multiple games in single-digits. Even with the inconsistent numbers, Anunoby is seeing plenty of playing time, averaging 29.6 minutes per game.
