Anunoby totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 win over New Orleans.

Anunoby returned to action Thursday after having missed nine games due to a wrist injury. In true Raptors style, Anunoby was thrown in at the deep end, logging 32 minutes in the victory. While the shooting was a little rusty, he chipped in across the board, filling all the major categories. While his return shouldn't impact fantasy squads too much, it does mean Precious Achiuwa can probably be dropped in most competitive formats.