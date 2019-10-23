Raptors' OG Anunoby: Logs 36 minutes in season opener
Anunoby accumulated 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime win over the Pelicans.
Anunoby drew the start at small forward and did not disappoint, reaching double figures in scoring while contributing in the boards and blocks departments. The contest did go to overtime, so expecting Anunoby to log this many minutes on a regular basis likely isn't wise. Still, the offseason departures of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green have opened the door of opportunity for Anunoby, among others, to rise to the occasion.
