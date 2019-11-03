Anunoby finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes of a 115-105 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Anunoby finished with a season-high four assists in a game he will otherwise want to forget. The Indiana product matched a season-low in points while also posting season lows in rebounds and minutes played as Milwaukee kept him off the glass. Toronto takes on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.