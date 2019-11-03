Anunoby finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes of a 115-105 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Anunoby finished with a season-high four assists in a game he will otherwise want to forget. The Indiana product matched a season-low in points while also posting season lows in rebounds and minutes played as Milwaukee kept him off the glass. Toronto takes on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories