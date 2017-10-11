Raptors' OG Anunoby: Makes preseason debut Tuesday
Anunoby scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding three assists in 18 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.
He looked understandably rusty given that he hasn't seen game action since january due to knee surgery, but Anunoby flashed his length and athleticism with a dunk attempt and showed some surprising distribution skills. The 23rd overall pick in this year's draft won't see much court time right away as he acclimates to the NBA, but he could become a regular part of the Raptors' wing rotation later in the season if he develops as expected.
More News
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Available Tuesday vs. Pistons•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: May not play in preseason•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Participates in scrimmage Thursday•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't be ready for start of camp•
-
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Could see bigger role than expected in rookie season•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...