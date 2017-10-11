Anunoby scored two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding three assists in 18 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.

He looked understandably rusty given that he hasn't seen game action since january due to knee surgery, but Anunoby flashed his length and athleticism with a dunk attempt and showed some surprising distribution skills. The 23rd overall pick in this year's draft won't see much court time right away as he acclimates to the NBA, but he could become a regular part of the Raptors' wing rotation later in the season if he develops as expected.