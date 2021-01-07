Anunoby posted 20 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 loss to the Suns.

After setting a season high with 20 points during the third game of the season, Anunoby went cold for three games, averaging 10.7 points on 31.0 percent from the field. He bounced back in a big way Wednesday, matching his season-high 20 points and shooting 80 percent from the field. Though Anunoby got just one steal Wednesday, his defense has been suburb so far, as he's averaging 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 35.3 minutes.