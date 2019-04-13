Raptors' OG Anunoby: May be out until Conference Finals
Anunoby (abdomen) could be out until the Raptors potentially make the Eastern Conference Finals, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Anunoby's appendectomy originally carried a timetable of about two weeks, but the new word is that he'll be out much longer. The team should continue providing updates as he reaches milestones in his recovery. While he's out, Norman Powell figures to see extra run.
