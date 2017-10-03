Anunoby (knee) will likely remain sidelined until at least the final preseason game, Ryan Wolstat of The Toronto Sun reports.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey indicated after Sunday's preseason game that the rookie "probably won't play until the last exhibition game, if then" as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Anunoby's length and athleticism give him tremendous upside if his offensive game catches up to his defensive skills, but the club won't push him into action too quickly due to the late start to his initial campaign.