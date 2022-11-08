Anunoby notched 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.

Despite playing a season-high 39 minutes in the contest, Anunoby converted it into just 13 points. He remains a pest on the defensive end of the floor, recording three or more steals in five straight games and averaging 4.4 over that span, but he didn't really fill the box score Monday as he has on previous occasions. Still, Anunoby's defensive prowess and usable stat offerings in other areas have launched him into top-50 status -- 21st per game, 40th per 36 -- early in the year.