Anunoby has had his workload restriction increased to about 30 minutes for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby played 27 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Bucks, and coach Nick Nurse said his minutes limit is being bumped up "by about five." In the six games this season that Anunoby has seen fewer than 35 minutes, he has averaged 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists.