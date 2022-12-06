Anunoby finished with 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one block and three steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 116-110 loss to the Celtics.
After tying his season high with 32 points Saturday, Anunoby's 13 points Monday feels insignificant. Nonetheless, the sixth-year forward has scored in double figures in 23 of 24 appearances this season and is averaging 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 assists in 36.5 minutes.
