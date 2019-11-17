Raptors' OG Anunoby: Modest production in return
Anunoby had just eight points and five rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Mavericks.
Anunoby returned after missing the last game with an eye injury. He moved straight into the starting lineup, playing 32 minutes in the loss. The numbers were not there for Anunoby in this one but the playing time is encouraging and an indication that the injury is not going to cause any concern moving forward.
