Raptors' OG Anunoby: Moving to bench
Anunoby will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Nick Nurse will mix things up in the frontcourt, inserting Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at power forward, while Anunoby moves to the bench. It'll be the first time this season that Anunoby is healthy and not in the starting lineup. The Indiana product has totaled just 18 points on 8-of-22 shooting over the last three games.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...