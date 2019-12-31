Anunoby will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Nick Nurse will mix things up in the frontcourt, inserting Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at power forward, while Anunoby moves to the bench. It'll be the first time this season that Anunoby is healthy and not in the starting lineup. The Indiana product has totaled just 18 points on 8-of-22 shooting over the last three games.