Anunoby racked up 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 45 minutes of Thursday's 104-103 Game 3 win over the Celtics.

Anunoby logged his fifth double-double of the season and first since Feb. 10 with the effort, but this game will be remembered for the three-pointer he sank with half a second left to hand the Raptors the victory and keep them from falling behind 0-3 in the series. He has at least 12 points and seven rebounds in each contest so far.